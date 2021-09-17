Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.25 ($8.53).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AT1 shares. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

ETR AT1 opened at €6.18 ($7.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

