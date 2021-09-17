Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report $336.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $363.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,327. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.