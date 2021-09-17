Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASMB. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

