Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $10.69 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

ARZGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

