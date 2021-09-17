AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,100,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

