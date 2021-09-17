Atria Investments LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average is $292.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

