Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,324 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 221,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

