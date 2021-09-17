Atria Investments LLC Buys 545 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

