Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $382.32 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

