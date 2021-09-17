Atria Investments LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.