Atria Investments LLC Sells 18,745 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09.

