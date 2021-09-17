AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,649,141. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

