Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

