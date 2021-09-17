Aurora Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Aurora has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $15.17 million and $189,106.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

