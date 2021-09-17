AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 3.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $1,604.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,464. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,595.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

