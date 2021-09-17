Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 41.9% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.98 or 0.00151052 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and approximately $2.33 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00509066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

