AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVEVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AVEVF remained flat at $$55.89 during midday trading on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

