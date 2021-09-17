Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Boosted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.71% of Avient worth $32,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Avient by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.97 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

