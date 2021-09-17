Aviva PLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

