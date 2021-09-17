Aviva PLC Purchases 31,724 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PG&E by 30.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 63.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PG&E by 7.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

