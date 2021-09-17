Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.89 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

