Aviva PLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

