Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

