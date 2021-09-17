B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROX. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $159.76. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,206 shares of company stock worth $2,952,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

