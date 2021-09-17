Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,063 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 1,753,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,425,672. The stock has a market cap of $339.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

