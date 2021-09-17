Bank of America Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $450.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $372.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $373.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

