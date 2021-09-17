Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Price Down 1%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.91. 49,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 89,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

