Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 3.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 2,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 968,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
