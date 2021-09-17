Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 3.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 2,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 968,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

