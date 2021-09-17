Barclays Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

