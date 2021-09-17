Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.14 ($14.28).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.14 ($10.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.80. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

