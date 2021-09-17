Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,308 ($69.35).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 6,162 ($80.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,622.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,067.89. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,224 ($81.32).

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

