Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.65. 5,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.63. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $343.83.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
