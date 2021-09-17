Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $14.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.65. 5,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.63. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $343.83.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

