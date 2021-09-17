Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KYYWF stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.