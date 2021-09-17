Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

