Barclays Reiterates “GBX 530” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 374.45 ($4.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 421.22. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

