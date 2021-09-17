Barloworld (LON:BWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $590.00

Barloworld Limited (LON:BWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 590 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.72.

About Barloworld (LON:BWO)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

