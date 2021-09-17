Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys $283,397.22 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00.

BNED opened at $11.06 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $570.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

