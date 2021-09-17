Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Cap of $14.93 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

