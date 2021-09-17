Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Buys $23,700.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.
Battalion Oil Company Profile
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
