Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Buys $23,700.00 in Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $23,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BATL opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 36.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.