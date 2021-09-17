Bayview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bayview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 97.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,169,279 shares during the period. Radian Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,486. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

