Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,358,300 shares, an increase of 239.0% from the August 15th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.