BELLUS Health’s (BLU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLU. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.