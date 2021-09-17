Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 2,457 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter.

BNOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

