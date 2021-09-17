Bellwether Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.