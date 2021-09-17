Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 24,024 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 360.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 112,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,116. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.