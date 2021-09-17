Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSEP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

