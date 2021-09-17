Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,046. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.