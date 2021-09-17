Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $271.08. 3,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,334. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

