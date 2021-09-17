Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

