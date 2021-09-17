Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.