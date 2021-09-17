Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $110,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.